European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting of EU General Affairs, Article 50, ministers in Brussels on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The European Union on Monday ramped up pressure on Britain ahead of a new round of Brexit talks, warning again that time is running out for Prime Minister Theresa May to clinch a deal. Virginia Mayo AP Photo
The Latest: EU negotiator: 'New dynamic' in Brexit talks

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 3:37 AM

BRUSSELS

The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has hailed the "new dynamic in talks on Britain's departure, but is signaling that "sufficient progress" has not been made to discuss future ties.

Michel Barnier told reporters Thursday that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech last week brought new momentum to the negotiations, following a fourth round of talks in Brussels.

He said: "we have felt this during the negotiations this week."

But he said that Britain has not yet identified the financial commitments it will make as part of the divorce agreement.

Barnier said that "the only way to reach sufficient progress is that all commitments undertaken at 28 (member states) are honored at 28."

___

12:20 p.m.

Britain's Brexit negotiator David Davis says talks with the European Union on his country's departure from the bloc are making progress, following a fourth round of negotiations in Brussels.

Davis told reporters Thursday that "we are making decisive steps forward."

He said that, in particular, a lot of progress has been made on ensuring the rights of citizens who will be hit by Britain's departure, due on March 29, 2019.

