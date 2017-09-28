Small Oregon town filing complaint against audit firm

The Chiloquin City Council voted to file a complaint against its accounting firm because of a backlog of delinquent audits.
The Herald and News reports (https://is.gd/faJD9y ) the complaint is expected to be drafted in time for approval Oct. 9. Councilor Michelle Ochoa says the goal is to discourage delinquent audits in the future.
The audits are due annually to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. While in delinquent status, the state withholds 10 percent of the funds a city would normally receive from shared state revenue.
For the tiny Chiloquin, located in southern Oregon, that's $549 for the current fiscal year.
Andy Peterson, a partner with the audit firm, says the company is only under contract for the 2014-15 audit, and a signed letter to perform it was not received until December 2016. He declined comment on its status.
