Health care system's home renovation initiative continues

Bennington's local health care system continues to acquire area homes as part of its community rehabilitation initiative.
The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2hzvqzE ) Southwestern Vermont Health Care's Healthy Homes for Bennington purchased another tax sale property this week. The property sold for $30,000. Southwestern Vermont Health has acquired four homes through the sales.
Under the Healthy Homes initiative, SVHC renovates single-family properties in an effort to improve the district. Two homes have already been renovated and a third is under construction.
Eighteen other properties are scheduled to be sold at a tax sale next month.
