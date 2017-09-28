Health care system's home renovation initiative continues

Business & Real Estate

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Bennington's local health care system continues to acquire area homes as part of its community rehabilitation initiative.

The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2hzvqzE ) Southwestern Vermont Health Care's Healthy Homes for Bennington purchased another tax sale property this week. The property sold for $30,000. Southwestern Vermont Health has acquired four homes through the sales.

Under the Healthy Homes initiative, SVHC renovates single-family properties in an effort to improve the district. Two homes have already been renovated and a third is under construction.

Eighteen other properties are scheduled to be sold at a tax sale next month.

