Oklahoma realtor's death case closes after suspect dies

A suspect in the death of an Oklahoma City real estate agent has died, closing the case.
Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman Master Sgt. Gary Knight says 71-year-old Floy Berton Grubb became ill and died earlier this month.
The Oklahoman reports that Grubb was accused in the death of 63-year-old Kenton Potter. But the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office says Grubb wasn't formally charged in the case.
Potter was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of his home on Aug. 9, and paramedics pronounced dead at the scene.
