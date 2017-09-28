Business & Real Estate

Navy Secretary Spencer visiting Maine's Bath Iron Works

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 9:16 PM

BATH, Maine

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer is paying his first visit to Maine's Bath Iron Works.

Spencer is touring the Navy shipbuilder on Friday at the invitation of Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine.

King, an independent, is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Collins, a Republican, is a member of the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee. U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, and Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, also will be joining them.

Shipbuilders are eager to hear about the Trump administration's vision for how to achieve the Navy's goals of a 355-ship fleet. The Navy currently has about 274 deployable battle force ships, far short of its old goal of 308 ships.

