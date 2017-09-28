Ex-chief of PetroVietnam sentenced to death for embezzlement

Ha Van Tham, center, former chairman of the Ocean Bank is being led to the court in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Tham was sentenced to life imprisonment for embezzlement and abuse of power to appropriate property at the end of one-month trial Friday. He was among 51 defendants involved in the case in which his former general director and former head of state-owned oil and gas firm, PetroVietnam, Nguyen Xuan Son was sentenced to death for embezzlement. Vietnam News Agency via AP Doan Tan