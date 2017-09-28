Business & Real Estate

Name of Pierce County deputy who shot man released

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 11:11 PM

PORT ORCHARD, Wash.

Pierce County authorities have released the name of the deputy who shot and critically injured a man following a car chase.

The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2xP9KpB ) 48-year-old Pierce County Deputy Carl Shanks fired at the 35-year-old suspect on Sept. 21 after the man led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) car chase.

The man, who has not been identified, is still in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators have declined to say why Shanks opened fire. He remains on administrative leave.

Pierce County authorities say the man who was shot is the subject of two arrest warrants, one for escape from community custody and one for drug possession.

