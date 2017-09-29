Business & Real Estate

Groundbreaking held for Corridor H section in West Virginia

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:04 AM

KERENS, W.Va.

State officials have hailed the start of construction on a new stretch of the four-lane Corridor H highway in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice and state Transportation Secretary Tom Smith attended the groundbreaking Thursday for the 7.5-mile section that will stretch from the Randolph County community of Kerens to Parsons.

Justice also asked for support of a road bond referendum scheduled for Oct. 7. Justice says "there is no vote any bigger than this vote" and "no highway in this state that's as important as that highway right there."

Corridor H begins at the intersection of Interstate 79 and U.S. Route 33 near Weston. It would end at the junction of Interstates 81 and 66 in Front Royal, Virginia.

The referendum would issue bonds to support about $3 billion to repair and rebuild highways and bridges.

