Business & Real Estate

McAuliffe announces another grant for a brewery

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 1:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced another Virginia state grant to a craft brewery.

The governor's office announced Thursday that McAuliffe had approved a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Growth Fund to Billsburg Brewery, which plans to open a new $1.4 million brewery in James City County.

The new brewery will be located near the Jamestown settlement, where the first Europeans settled in Virginia.

McAuliffe has been a major supporter of Virginia's growing craft beer scene, approving numerous grants worth millions of dollars to help them grow and expand.

