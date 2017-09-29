Telescope project still faces fight from Hawaiian opponents

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2015, file photo shows telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island. Hawaii's land board on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, granted a construction permit for a giant telescope on a mountain that Native Hawaiians consider sacred, a project that has divided the state. The $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope has pitted people who say the instrument will provide educational and economic opportunities against those who say it will desecrate the state's tallest mountain, called Mauna Kea. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo