California starts tackling huge affordable housing shortage

FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo Gov. Jerry Brown speaks at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown will sign a package of bills aimed at tackling California's affordable housing crisis with one of the nation's most expensive cities as his backdrop. More than a dozen bills are in the package Brown will sign Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, outside a San Francisco affordable housing complex. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo