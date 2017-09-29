Business & Real Estate

Poland's infrastructure vice minister resigns

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 2:23 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's deputy infrastructure minister says he has stepped down and his resignation has been accepted by the prime minister.

Jerzy Szmit was in charge of road and air transport, including construction of much-needed highways.

Szmit told Polish news agency PAP Friday that he resigned for personal reasons and that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo accepted the resignation.

The resignation comes on the heels of a report that said Poland's road death toll is among Europe's highest, with more than 3,000 people killed last year.

Poland's ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said recently that some changes in the government are possible in the fall, but said he is in general pleased with its work.

The government is largely unchanged since 2015 when it took power.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video