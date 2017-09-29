$890,000 to help Illinois businesses export their goods

Illinois is getting an $890,000 federal grant to help small businesses in the state better export their goods.
The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity's director Sean McCarthy says in a news release that in an increasingly global economy, companies need to look beyond domestic markets. And he says that with less than one percent of U.S. companies exporting their goods, foreign markets present a "huge growth opportunity" for small companies in Illinois.
The money awarded by the Small Business Administration goes to a program in which small companies can participate in group trade missions, prepare international marketing campaigns and take part in other activities.
Comments