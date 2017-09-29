Serbian minister denies reports of muzzling media outlets

Editor in chief of newspaper "Danas" Dragoljub Petrovic speaks during an interview for The Associated Press, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Serbia's embattled independent media have staged a blackout to warn against what they say is muzzling of free press by the government of autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic, including intimidation, threats, and financial pressure. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo