Business & Real Estate

Obama, in Canada, warns of pace technological change

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press

September 29, 2017 2:59 PM

TORONTO

Former President Barack Obama says closing borders won't create future jobs because what's changing industries like manufacturing are automation and artificial intelligence.

Obama spoke Friday at an event hosted by a progressive Canadian think tank.

He says the transition from the agriculture economy to the industrial economy happened over the course of 150 years, but that the technological revolution is happening in 20 years. He says it's hard for governments to catch up to the pace of disruption. Obama says over the next 25 years, advanced economies will have to confront the fact that there is not going to be enough high-paying full-time work as we traditionally conceive it.

He says factories will be empty because they'll be run by robots and artificial intelligence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives

View More Video