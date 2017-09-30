Eastern Idaho city OKs selling alcohol until 2 a.m.

Officials in an eastern Idaho city have approved the selling of wine and liquor until 2 a.m. so the city can be more successful at attracting businesses.
The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2wq3z7S) that the Idaho Falls City Council on Thursday gave the OK that extends liquor sales by one hour.
Businesses will also be allowed to sell alcohol on Christmas.
Golden Crown Lounge manager Kevin Hardy says he received a lot of complaints from visitors and new residents when the bar shut down at 1 a.m.
Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman says the council heard from potential restaurant operators who questioned why anyone would build in Idaho Falls when surrounding cities allow the later liquor sales.
Comments