UAE begins collecting 'sin' taxes on tobacco, energy drinks

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 12:01 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has begun collecting new "sin" taxes on tobacco products, energy drinks and soft drinks.

Beginning Sunday, tobacco and energy drinks will be taxed at 100 percent and soft drinks at 50 percent. Shoppers could be seen stocking up the day before.

The new tax push comes as the UAE and other oil-rich Gulf nations have struggled with low global energy prices. The UAE will start collecting a 5-percent value-added tax on certain goods in January.

All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed to begin collecting so-called VAT taxes, though others may begin later than January. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

