Ex-Rep. Grimm eyeing Congress comeback after tax fraud plea

FILE- In this July 17, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, center, leaves following his sentencing at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Grimm, who went to prison for tax fraud and once threatened to throw a TV reporter off a balcony, is set to announce Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, that he will try to reclaim his old seat in Congress. Kevin Hagen, File AP Photo