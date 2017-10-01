Brine spill heightens tribe concern about pipeline material

In this Sept. 20, 2017, photo, Travis Hallam, pipeline authority for the Three Affiliated Tribes in New Town, N.D., poses for a photo. A North Dakota American Indian tribe no longer wants fiberglass-based pipelines on its reservation after recent spills. Last month, a pipeline spilled more than 33,000 gallons of brine in a pasture on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Hallam said the tribe’s business council is no longer allowing fiberglass-based materials for new pipelines that carry produced water, a waste byproduct of oil production. Instead, the tribe wants coated streel lines, he said. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Amy Dalrymple