Business & Real Estate

Lawmakers return amid effort to end 3-month budget stalemate

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

October 01, 2017 9:19 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Lawmakers are to return to the Pennsylvania Capitol amid a three-month-old budget stalemate and expect to be briefed on the details of an evolving proposal to fill a $2.2 billion revenue gap.

The House and Senate scheduled sessions to begin Monday afternoon. Rank-and-file members expect to get closed-door briefings about a proposed package that leans heavily on borrowing, one-time fund transfers and an expansion of casino-style gambling.

Tax increases will be involved too, including on business-to-business storage and online sales. But it does not include a tax on Marcellus Shale production after House supporters couldn't raise enough support to overcome the opposition of House GOP leaders.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a $32 billion budget bill June 30, about a 3 percent increase, but haven't agreed on how to fully fund it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video