This December 2016 photo shows cannabis plants growing in a cultivation space inside Croy's Enterprises near Soldotna, Alaska. Voters in parts of Alaska will decide in local elections on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, whether to ban commercial cannabis operations, including retail stores and cultivation facilities.
This December 2016 photo shows cannabis plants growing in a cultivation space inside Croy's Enterprises near Soldotna, Alaska. Voters in parts of Alaska will decide in local elections on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, whether to ban commercial cannabis operations, including retail stores and cultivation facilities. Peninsula Clarion via AP Elizabeth Earl
This December 2016 photo shows cannabis plants growing in a cultivation space inside Croy's Enterprises near Soldotna, Alaska. Voters in parts of Alaska will decide in local elections on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, whether to ban commercial cannabis operations, including retail stores and cultivation facilities. Peninsula Clarion via AP Elizabeth Earl

Business & Real Estate

Alaska communities weigh pot bans 3 years after legalization

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

October 02, 2017 2:34 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Voters in parts of Alaska are heading to the polls to decide whether to ban marijuana within their borders.

The statewide initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in 2014 allows local governments to ban cannabis growing, manufacturing, retail and testing businesses. Tuesday's elections will affect Fairbanks, parts of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and parts of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, southwest of Anchorage.

If the measures are successful, several dozen businesses would have to close. Some in the industry worry that could embolden other communities to pursue bans or cause state lawmakers to consider rolling back legalization.

Cary Carrigan, with the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, called the votes a pivotal moment for the state's cannabis industry.

Supporters of the bans say local residents deserve a say on whether cannabis shops should operate in their communities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video