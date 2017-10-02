Virginia officials lose ruling in suit over failed project

State officials in Virginia have lost a key ruling in a lawsuit seeking to recover tax money spent on a failed project led by Chinese entrepreneurs.
A judge ruled against the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Friday. The partnership sued following the 2015 collapse of Lindenburg Industry LLC's plans to build a catalytic converter plant in Appomattox.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a grant of $1.4 million in taxpayer money to the Chinese company. The economic development agency alleged that Development Advisors, a site consultant, breached its obligation to Lindenburg and owed Virginia money.
A judge rejected that argument. The ruling would remove Development Advisors from the case, leaving only Lindenburg to face a possible legal challenge for the money.
An attorney for the state agency said no decision has been made on whether to appeal.
