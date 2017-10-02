Business & Real Estate

Former Equifax chairman apologizes for data breach

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:19 AM

WASHINGTON

The former chairman and CEO of Equifax is apologizing for a data breach in which the sensitive information of 140 million Americans was stolen.

In prepared congressional testimony, Richard F. Smith says the millions of Americans affected by the data breach are not just numbers in a database, but friends, family, neighbors and members of his church.

Smith, who resigned after overseeing the company for the past dozen years, will tell members of a congressional panel on Tuesday that he is there "to apologize to the American people" on behalf of himself and the company.

Smith says in prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press that Equifax was hacked by a yet-unknown entity. He says the breach occurred "because of both human error and technology failures."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video