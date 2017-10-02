Judge to Iran: Pay $63M to US Marine jailed for 4 years

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, Amir Hekmati waves after arriving on a private flight at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. A judge on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, ordered Iran to pay $63.5 million to Hekmati, a former U.S. Marine from Michigan who was jailed in that country for more than four years. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo