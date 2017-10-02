Wells CEO to face Congress, a year since sales scandal broke

FILE- In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Wells Fargo CEO & President Timothy Sloan is interviewed in one of his bank's branches, in New York. According to prepared comments from Sloan, he will face Congress saying the bank remains "deeply sorry" for its previous sales practices, and that in the year since the scandal over them exploded it has substantially changed for the better. The comments from Sloan come ahead of his scheduled appearance in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 3, about a year since his predecessor did the same and was grilled about the sales practices. Richard Drew, File AP Photo