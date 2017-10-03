Macron back to French factory, symbol of battle for jobs

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, listens to a member of parliament Francois Ruffin of La France Insoumise France Unbowed) political party as he visits the Whirlpool factory in Amiens, France, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Macron visits an ailing Whirlpool dryer factory in northern France that was the site of a pivotal moment in his presidential campaign, when he debated with angry workers about his strategy to stop job losses.