House won't try to override Malloy's veto of GOP budget

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 11:58 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has decided not to try and override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's veto of a state budget plan.

Lawmakers convened Tuesday, but no one moved for a vote to reconsider the budget bill.

The Democratic governor had rejected the Republican-backed budget, citing what he says were unworkable changes to the state pension system and cuts to higher education. Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Democratic leaders suggest lawmakers now negotiate just the revenue side of the budget to help cities and towns avoid cuts in state funding that go into effect this month in the absence of a budget.

Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

