Lack of Washington capital budget leads to some layoffs

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 10:34 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The ongoing lack of a state capital budget has led to layoffs in the state parks department, and more layoffs at additional state agencies are expected.

Ten people were laid off at the parks department Saturday, and more state employees are expected to lose their jobs soon, although state officials did not have an exact number Monday, the News Tribune reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2g7PLIJ).

Republicans have insisted on agreement on water-related legislation before they will agree to pass the two-year capital budget that affects projects in districts across the state.

The capital budget was expected to have roughly $4 billion, including $1 billion for K-12 school construction and money to help build facilities for the state's mental health system. It also pays the salaries of hundreds of state workers in various departments.

