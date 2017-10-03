NY warns of threatening scammers posing as tax agents

With security scams increasingly common, New York officials are reminding people to beware of threatening phone calls from people claiming to be tax agents.
State tax officials say scammers often try to bully victims into turning over private information or wiring money to pay an alleged tax debt.
State officials say legitimate tax agency employees don't threaten taxpayers and notify people by mail before making calls or sending emails.
Officials urge people who believe they've been contacted by a scammer to visit the state Tax Department's fraud, scams, and identity theft webpage to learn how to report the incident.
