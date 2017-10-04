Amazon must pay $295 million in back taxes, EU says

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, the internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany. The European Union is telling member state Luxembourg to get $295 million in back taxes from Amazon in Brussels’ latest regulatory move targeting U.S. tech companies accused of tax avoidance, it was reported on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo