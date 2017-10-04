Business & Real Estate

Pennsylvania hotel tax hike nears House vote in budget fight

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

October 04, 2017 6:39 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A plan to nearly double Pennsylvania's state hotel tax rate could get a final vote in the state House of Representatives as lawmakers scrounge for cash to break a three-month budget stalemate.

The plan on tap Wednesday would boost the state hotel tax rate to 11 percent from 6 percent. It would give Philadelphia and Pittsburgh the nation's first- and second-highest hotel taxes, when combined with local hotel taxes.

The proposal blindsided tourism and hotel advocacy groups. They say they'll have a harder time attracting big groups, like conventions.

It emerged after a tide of opposition drowned a proposed tax on commercial warehousing and House GOP leaders blocked a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he supports it, and says he still prefers a Marcellus Shale tax.

