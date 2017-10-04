The Latest: Twitter to testify to Congress in Russia probe

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, joined by Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., updates reporters on the status of their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo