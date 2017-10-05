Correction: Helicopter Noise Lawsuit story

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2016 file photo, visitors look at lava from Kilauea, an active volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, as it flows toward the ocean in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kalapana, Hawaii. Hawaii residents and an organization representing federal workers filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 seeking to force it to do something about tour helicopters buzzing their communities and national parks across the country. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo