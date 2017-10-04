18 Vermont communities get $6M for stormwater projects

The Vermont Transportation Agency says 18 Vermont communities are going to be getting nearly $6 million in state and federal grants to help those communities control stormwater runoff.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the money from the Municipal Highway and Stormwater Mitigation Program will be used to help implement the state's clean water initiatives.
The projects being funded across the state will include ways to control phosphorous, the purchase of high-efficiency sewer equipment and the design and construction of culverts, salt sheds, drainage systems and other stormwater management practices.
Comments