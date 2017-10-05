In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, photo, a container ship waits to be unloaded at the Port of Oakland, as seen from Alameda, Calif. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for August.
Business & Real Estate

US trade deficit narrows to $42.4 billion in August

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

October 05, 2017 5:36 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $42.4 billion in August, the lowest in 11 months.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the trade gap — the difference between exports and imports — fell in August, from $43.6 billion in July.

Exports were $195.3 billion, up from $194.5 billion in July and most since December 2014 on higher shipments of cars, telecommunications equipment and pharmaceuticals. Imports slid to $237.7 billion from July's $238.1 billion.

The monthly deficit in goods rose 26 percent with Mexico to $6.2 billion, and 4 percent with China to $34.9 billion.

U.S. exporters are benefiting from an improving global economy and a weaker dollar, which makes American exports less expensive.

But the trade gap is up 9 percent so far this year from January to August 2016.

