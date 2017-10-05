Chemist testifies VX found on 2 women accused of killing Kim

An entrance of the Shah Alam court house is cordoned off as the trial of two women accused of killing North Korean leader's brother is held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam pleaded not guilty on Monday, the trial's first day, to killing Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of wiping VX on Kim's face in an assassination widely thought to have been orchestrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Vincent Thian AP Photo