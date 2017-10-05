Business & Real Estate

Wisconsin municipalities providing $764M for Foxconn project

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 7:37 AM

RACINE, Wis.

The municipalities where Foxconn Technology Group plans to build a massive manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin are providing $764 million to help complete the project.

The Journal Sentinel reports that officials in Mount Pleasant and Racine County say their contribution will be repaid through taxes generated by the project and no taxes will be raised.

Foxconn intends to build a campus with about 20 million square feet of office space in Mount Pleasant in Racine County. The company announced the location Wednesday after months of negotiations.

The local governments say a special taxing district will be established to repay the $764 million. In the meantime, the municipalities will issue bonds to borrow money to pay for upfront costs. Foxconn says it's investing $10 billion in the project's development.

