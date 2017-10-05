AP sources: US poised to lift longstanding Sudan sanctions

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, students line up outside a classroom with a map of Africa on its wall, in Yei, in southern South Sudan. The United States is poised to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan, U.S. officials said Oct. 5, 2017, recognizing the long-estranged country's progress on human rights and counterterrorism after decades of war and abuses. The Trump administration will complete a process that former President Barack Obama started in January, when he temporarily lifted the penalties. Justin Lynch, File AP Photo