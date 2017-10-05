FILE - In this May 24, 2016, file photo, a "Sold" sign is placed front of a house in Andover, Mass. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week's average mortgage rates.
Business & Real Estate

US 30-year mortgage rates average rises to 3.85 percent

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

October 05, 2017 9:01 AM

WASHINGTON

Long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week as the average

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.85 percent from 3.83 percent a week ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 15-year home loan, often used by homeowners who refinanced their mortgages, also rose slightly to 3.15 percent from 3.13.

While near historically low, mortgage rates are higher than they are a year ago. The increase reflects in part the expectation that President Donald Trump and the Republican majority Congress will approve tax cuts that are meant to stimulate growth and could possibly increase the deficit.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

Freddie Mac says the rate on adjustable five-year mortgages blipped up to 3.20 percent from 3.17 percent.

