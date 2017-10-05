Business & Real Estate

US Customs vows to block imports made by North Korea workers

By MARTHA MENDOZA AP National Writer

October 05, 2017 4:37 PM

US Customs says it's prepared to crack down on American imports of goods prepared in Chinese factories by North Korean laborers whose salaries mostly go to the government of Kim Jong Un.

The pledge comes amid calls for tougher law enforcement by senators and experts, after an AP investigation reported this week that American consumers buying seafood at Walmart, ALDI and other stores may inadvertently be subsidizing North Korea as it builds nuclear weapons.

The companies said forced labor in their supply chains was unacceptable.

The North Korean workers found in Chinese factories aren't allowed to leave, and receive only a fraction of their pay — most goes straight to the North Korean state.

