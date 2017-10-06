Business & Real Estate

Pipeline gets federal ok to carry natural gas liquids

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 3:07 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A 70-year-old natural gas pipeline that passes through several Kentucky counties has received federal authorization for a proposed conversion despite some concerns from opponents.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a recently released decision that converting the Tennessee Gas Pipeline from carrying natural gas to natural gas liquids does not constitute a major federal action that will significantly affect the quality of the human environment.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the pipeline runs 964 miles from Louisiana to northeast Ohio, and passes through 18 Kentucky counties. It also crosses over Herrington Lake, which is the primary source of drinking water for several communities. Critics cite the potential for explosions and breaks that would contaminate water and soil.

The conversion of the line would cost an estimated $412 million.

