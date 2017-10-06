Business & Real Estate

Kremlin warns US against restrictions on Russian media

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 5:51 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin is warning that Moscow could respond quid pro quo if Washington restricts operations of Russian news outlets in the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that Russian state-funded RT television network and Sputnik news agency had come under "unprecedented pressure" in the U.S.

RT said it faces a U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent and provide detailed personal data for its staff, the request it said amounts to an attempt to push it out of the U.S. media market.

Peskov warned that if the U.S. hampers the Russian news outlets' operation in violation of media freedom, "actions on the basis of the principle of reciprocity can't be excluded." He added that Russia respects press freedom and treats foreign media equally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills

View More Video