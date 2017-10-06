Fox Valley paper mill sold to liquidator

Business & Real Estate

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis.

An Outagamie County judge has approved the sale of a Fox Valley paper mill that employed hundreds of people to a liquidation company.

Industrial Assets has purchased Appleton Coated for $21.5 million. WLUK -TV says the deal requires Industrial Assets to market the plant for 90 days. If a buyer isn't found, Industrial Assets plans to sell the equipment and machinery. Some of its 620 employees are holding out hope that a buyer would be found to continue operate the Combined Locks plant.

Appleton Coated made commercial printing paper for magazines and text books. The company decided to sell the plant as demand for its products declined.

