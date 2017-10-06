Auto supplier Denso: $1B investment in Tennessee plant

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gov. Bill Haslam shakes hands with Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Manufacturing at a 25th anniversary celebration of DENSO operating in Tennessee, in Maryville, Tenn. Denso says it will invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee manufacturing plant, and create more than 1,000 new jobs. The investment is intended to make the plant the Japanese company’s primary manufacturer in North American for electrification and safety systems. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Saul Young