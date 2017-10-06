Houston asks oilman to help with hard choices after Harvey

FILE - In this May 12, 2011, file photo, Shell Oil President Marvin Odum testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Houston is returning to its roots as an oil town to confront the immediate and long-term crisis created by Hurricane Harvey, tapping the former Shell president as its recovery officer. Odum, a native Houstonian, faces a challenge in that Houston has long chosen development over conservation, paving over critical wetlands to make way for new buildings. Some advocates wonder whether someone from the city's most powerful interest can get leaders to make better choices for the future. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo