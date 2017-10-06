Business & Real Estate

Firm behind European Union exit effort helps casino campaign

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

October 06, 2017 9:10 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A campaign to persuade voters to approve a southern Maine casino reports it has paid over half a million dollars to the firm that helped persuade British voters to withdraw from the European Union.

The pro-casino campaign reported Thursday spending more than $1.5 million this year on consultants and advertisements. Progress for Maine PAC has reported paying nearly $575,000 to Washington, D.C.-based firm Goddard Gunster.

The leading organization that campaigned for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union had hired the firm, calling it one of the world's leading referendum and issue management firms.

Voters are set to consider a November ballot referendum to allow a developer to apply to operate a York County casino. Only gambling entrepreneur Shawn Scott and his associates could apply for such a license.

