New law bans electronic cigarettes on school property

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 12:07 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Electronic cigarettes will be banned from schools under a new law in Rhode Island.

The General Assembly says the legislation was signed into law Thursday.

It takes effect Jan. 1. The law also requires liquid used in electronic nicotine delivery systems to be sold in child-resistant packaging.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi sponsored the bill on behalf of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Ruggerio says cigarettes were banned on school property decades ago and the state shouldn't leave an opening for e-cigarettes, or it would send kids a message they're safe to use.

Tanzi says the liquid is marketed in ways to tempt young people. She says at a minimum, it should be sold in child-proof containers to protect kids. A federal law requires child-proof packaging.

