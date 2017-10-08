Firemen at the site of Saturday's gas tanker explosion in Accra, Ghana. Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Ghana's deputy information minister says a tanker explosion at a gas-filling station, followed by a secondary blast, has left a number of casualties in the Legon suburb in northwest Accra.
Death toll rises to 7 in gas station explosions in Ghana

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 6:39 AM

ACCRA, Ghana

Authorities in Ghana say at least seven people have died and dozens were injured after an explosion at a gas station in a suburb of the capital.

Ghana's Information Ministry said Sunday that 68 people were hospitalized following the accident and dozens of others were treated and released.

Dramatic video of the explosion late Saturday posted on social media showed a blazing mushroom cloud.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia visited the site early Sunday where he said that gas explosions have "become one too many." He cited eight explosions over the past three years in the West African country.

A June 2015 explosion killed more than 150 people as many were seeking shelter from a storm at the gas station when that tragedy occurred.

