Struggling 'Potato Capital' may soon vote out of existence

Hastings mayor Tom Ward stands along the quiet main street of his town where most of the buildings are vacant despite sporadic attempts by businesses over the years to try and stay in business, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Hastings, Fla. Hastings, with a population of around 600 people, is considering a vote to dissolve it as a town and turn what is left of the town's functions over to St. Johns County. The Florida Times-Union via AP Bob Self