Ballot measure would strip pensions from corrupt lawmakers

FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, former Senate majority leader Dean Skelos, center, leaves court in New York. New York voters in November 2017 will decide whether to allow judges to strip the pensions of corrupt officials. Calls to crack down on corruption in New York picked up momentum after both Democratic Speaker Sheldon Silver and Skelos were convicted of corruption, though the convictions have since been reversed because of a U.S. Supreme Court verdict. Regardless, the pensions they had coming for their years of service — nearly $100,000 a year for Skelos and $85,000 to $98,000 a year for Silver — were never imperiled. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo